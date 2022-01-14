Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

CSR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.63.

NYSE:CSR opened at $102.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.61. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

