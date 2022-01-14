Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) shares dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 212,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,142,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Invitae in the third quarter worth approximately $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,777,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

