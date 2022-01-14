Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after buying an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,852,000 after buying an additional 2,238,091 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Invitae by 49.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,678,000 after buying an additional 2,001,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth about $60,777,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

