Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Up 1%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 20,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 18,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Ion Energy from C$0.91 to C$1.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.50 million and a PE ratio of -8.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.46.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

