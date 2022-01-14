IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.10

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $963.04 million and $26.21 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00342707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

