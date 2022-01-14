ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.10. ironSource shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 9,018 shares traded.

IS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $80,066,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $7,350,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $5,170,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $21,000,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth $2,540,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

