iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 73.9% in December

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the December 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 852,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,069,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 321,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 269,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 123,513 shares during the period.

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $52.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

