iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Reduced by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.22. 47,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,040. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

