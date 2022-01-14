iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,956.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 49,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,601,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $58.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $60.11.

