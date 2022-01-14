iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,360 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,491 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,517 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.