iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $80,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,710,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,401 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

