iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $169.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.52 and a 200-day moving average of $162.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.89 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

