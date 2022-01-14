iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after buying an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after buying an additional 1,188,477 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after buying an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.82. The stock had a trading volume of 56,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,488. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.86 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

