iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is German American Bancorp Inc.’s Largest Position

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,442 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $61,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,499,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,914,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,522 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.16. 51,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.92 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.