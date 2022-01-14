iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Reduced by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 707,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after buying an additional 657,065 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,998.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,316. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.