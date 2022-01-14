Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of JHG stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.41. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

