JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given New 260.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 250.00 to 260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JDSPY. UBS Group upped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from 250.00 to 265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from 270.00 to 54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

JDSPY stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

