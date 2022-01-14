JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €27.60 ($31.36) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.

JDE Peet’s stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. JDE Peet’s has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

