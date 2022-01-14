Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.41.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after buying an additional 3,314,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 514.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,033,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.