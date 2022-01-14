Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of ($8.45) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,672 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,052 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 716,030 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 215,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

