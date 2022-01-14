Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advantest in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $3.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advantest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

ATEYY stock opened at $94.88 on Thursday. Advantest has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

