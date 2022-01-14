Jefferies Financial Group Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $175.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPN. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.69.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $149.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.89.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

