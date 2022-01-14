Jefferies Financial Group Lowers STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 47.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 44.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 270.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 17.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

