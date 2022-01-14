Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 42,586 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,586 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 3.30.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

