Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Kforce worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 6,056.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

KFRC stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.14. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.