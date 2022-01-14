Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 151.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.