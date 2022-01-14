Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 28,977 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of SITE Centers worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 240.01%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.