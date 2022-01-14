Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $508.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.75 and a 200-day moving average of $500.74. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.73 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

