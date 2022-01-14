Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,065,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,203,000 after purchasing an additional 159,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $71.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

