Jeremy Skule Sells 865 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70.

On Monday, November 15th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.14. 1,648,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.04. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.21 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.31.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

