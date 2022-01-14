Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JRONY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

JRONY stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

