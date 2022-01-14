John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Down 74.8% in December

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE HPF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,326. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
