John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Trading 14.3% Higher

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) traded up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.14. 22,765 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 7,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on John Wood Group from 360.00 to 330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on John Wood Group from 330.00 to 290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

