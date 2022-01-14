Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given New GBX 2,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($38.01) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($34.07) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.50) to GBX 2,290 ($31.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,502 ($33.96).

Shares of LON:JMAT traded down GBX 24.50 ($0.33) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,965 ($26.67). The stock had a trading volume of 449,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,050. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,880.50 ($25.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($45.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,137.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,627.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Doug Webb bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,073 ($28.14) per share, for a total transaction of £51,825 ($70,347.50). Also, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($36.50) per share, with a total value of £322.68 ($438.01). Insiders have acquired a total of 8,530 shares of company stock valued at $17,446,078 over the last three months.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

