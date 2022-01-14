Jonathan David Kemp Buys 29 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Jonathan David Kemp acquired 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.94) per share, for a total transaction of £148.19 ($201.15).
Jonathan David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan David Kemp bought 29 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 522 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £151.38 ($205.48).
LON BAG opened at GBX 510 ($6.92) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($8.01). The company has a market cap of £571.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 508.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 527.94.
About A.G. BARR
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.