Jonathan David Kemp Buys 29 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Jonathan David Kemp acquired 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.94) per share, for a total transaction of £148.19 ($201.15).

Jonathan David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan David Kemp bought 29 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 522 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £151.38 ($205.48).

LON BAG opened at GBX 510 ($6.92) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($8.01). The company has a market cap of £571.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 508.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 527.94.

BAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 570 ($7.74) to GBX 580 ($7.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.89) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 562.50 ($7.64).

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

