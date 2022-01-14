Jonathan Y. Chan Sells 2,083 Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) insider Jonathan Y. Chan sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $14,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BLND stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57. Blend Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,261,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,647,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,035,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

