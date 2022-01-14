Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin Sells 4,595 Shares

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $33,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $325.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.06. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,374,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.