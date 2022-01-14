JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $747.80

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 747.80 ($10.15) and traded as low as GBX 741.30 ($10.06). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 745 ($10.11), with a volume of 144,484 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 748.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 703.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

