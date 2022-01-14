JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($115.91) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.88 ($103.27).

DAI opened at €75.43 ($85.72) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. Daimler has a 12 month low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 12 month high of €91.63 ($104.13). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

