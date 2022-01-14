JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 260

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.53) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($4.07) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.26) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.80) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 292.50 ($3.97).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG opened at GBX 248.80 ($3.38) on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145.40 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 249.60 ($3.39). The company has a market cap of £28.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.26.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($171,422.15).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.