JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,152 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 5.3% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after buying an additional 1,426,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. 4,259,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64.

