Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.65

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.65 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.21). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 15.54 ($0.21), with a volume of 3,848,923 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £391.66 million and a P/E ratio of 8.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.64.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.