Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $40.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

JNPR stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

