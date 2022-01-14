Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 96 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after buying an additional 294,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after buying an additional 128,629 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.48.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $223.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.64.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

