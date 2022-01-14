Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,891 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 26.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ovintiv by 10.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

