Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 9,305 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Shares of HON stock opened at $219.43 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

