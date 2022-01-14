Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.91.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

