Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,121 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of DaVita worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.13.

DVA stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

