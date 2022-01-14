Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 429,863 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,009 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 429,863 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

