Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 2,891.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,056,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in YETI by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,411,164. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

NYSE YETI opened at $72.83 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

